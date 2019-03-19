Klingensmith, Andriole elected to prestigious medical academy

Mary E. Klingensmith, MD, and Gerald L. Andriole, MD, surgeons at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis, have been elected to the American College of Surgeons Academy of Master Surgeon Educators.
Launched in 2017, the academy recognizes surgeon educators poised to advance the science and practice of surgical education and training.
