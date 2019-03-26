Lew receives competitive MURI Award

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Matthew Lew, assistant professor of electrical and systems engineering at the McKelvey School of Engineering at Washington University in St. Louis, is part of a team that received a $7.5 million five-year award under the U.S. Department of Defense’s highly competitive Multidisciplinary University Research Initiative Program (MURI).

The team’s research is aimed toward developing a new class of functional living electronics, called livtronics, based on living materials, such as proteins and bacteria, instead of traditional materials, such as silicon.

Lew’s role is to use fluorescence imaging technology to visualize how electrons are transported through living systems either within the bacterial cell or between bacterial cells in the biofilm.

