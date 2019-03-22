McCune inducted to MLK Collegium of Scholars

Jeffrey Q. McCune Jr., associate professor of women, gender and sexuality studies and of African and African-American studies, both in Arts & Sciences at Washington University in St. Louis, will be inducted into the Martin Luther King Jr. Collegium of Scholars during a ceremony April 4 at Morehouse College in Atlanta.

This year marks the 34th annual Collegium of Scholars. The group is comprised of academics and scholars who are committed to research, writing, teaching and mentoring in a wide variety of disciplines and contexts that promote and give support to the work of peace through moral cosmopolitan social responsibility. This year’s theme is “Co-Creating a Culture of Peace Innovation and the Moral Cosmopolitan Way.”

“This honor is significant to me personally,” McCune said. “I began my career as an orator-scholar at the age of 11, reciting Dr. King’s speeches, as well as self-written works inspired by his teaching. I am truly honored and humbled.”