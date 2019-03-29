Morris lab among finalists in biomedical research competition

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

A research team led by Samantha A. Morris, assistant professor of developmental biology at Washington University School of Medicine, was one of 64 teams chosen to compete in STAT Madness, a biomedical research competition. Morris’ team is among the competition’s four finalists.

The tournament to determine the top biomedical innovation of 2018 is hosted by STAT, an online publication focused on medicine, health and scientific discovery.

Vote online in the semifinal round through Tuesday, April 2.

Read more on the School of Medicine site.