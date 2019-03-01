Nominate exceptional staff member for Gloria White award​

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Nominations are being accepted for the Gloria W. White Distinguished Service Award. The award recognizes a staff member for exceptional effort and contributions to the university. Nominations are due by March 15.

The winner will be recognized at the Danforth Campus Staff Day celebration May 20.