Norwood named 2019 Woman of the Year

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Kimberly Norwood, the Henry H. Oberschelp Professor of Law at Washington University School of Law in St. Louis, has been named the 2019 “Woman of the Year” by Missouri Lawyers Media.

Norwood was selected for “the scholarship and wisdom she brings to the world beyond the law-school classroom.”

Norwood, who joined the university in 1990, writes extensively and lectures on colorism, social justice, civil rights and implicit and explicit bias issues.

Read more on the Missouri Lawyers Media website.