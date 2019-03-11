Parikh brings ethnological meeting to campus

Shanti Parikh, associate professor of sociocultural anthropology and of African and African-American studies in Arts & Sciences at Washington University in St. Louis, led planning for the American Ethnological Society (AES) annual spring meeting, which takes place March 14-16 at the university.

As a member of the AES board and 2019 conference chair, Parikh will host the meeting, which features panel discussions and expert presentations exploring the future of ethnographic studies, including several plenary sessions on the aftermath of the Ferguson protests. The AES, a section of the American Anthropological Association, is a thriving group of over 1,000 anthropologists who publish the journal American Ethnologist and other scholarship that brings anthropology to a wider audience.

The conference, titled “Ethnographic Futures,” is co-sponsored by the Association of Latina/o Anthropologists (ALLA) and the Association of Black Anthropologists (ABA).