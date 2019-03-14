Peacock awarded VFW-SVA fellowship

Angela Peacock, a student at the Brown School at Washington University in St. Louis, is among 10 students nationwide to be awarded a Veterans of Foreign Wars-Student Veterans of America Legislative Fellowship, a semester-long academic experience.
As a fellow, she met this month with policymakers at the VFW National Legislative Conference in Washington, D.C., where she advocates for policies that will decrease the suicide rate among veterans.
Peacock, who just completed her term as president of student veterans group WUVets, also was a finalist for Student Veterans of America’s “student veteran of the year” honor.
