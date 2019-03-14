Registration open for Mini-Medical School II

The School of Medicine’s innovative program to introduce lay people to the world of medicine gets underway late this month. Mini-Medical School II runs March 28 through May 9 and includes lectures, labs and more.
Learn more and register on the School of Medicine site.
Comments and respectful dialogue are encouraged, but content will be moderated. Please, no personal attacks, obscenity or profanity, selling of commercial products, or endorsements of political candidates or positions. We reserve the right to remove any inappropriate comments.