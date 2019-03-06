Renovations planned for Mallinckrodt Center

A renovation project will begin this May in the lower level of the Mallinckrodt Center, to which a number of academic and student support services will relocate by the end of December. When complete, the refurbished “Gargoyle” level will be home to the Writing Center and the College Writing Program, as well as some administrative staff for the Title IX Office and the Learning Center’s Cornerstone office. (All Cornerstone student services will remain in their current location on the South 40.) Space for student activities that currently take place in the Gargoyle will be available in a variety of campus locations.

“The co-location of two of the university’s most important academic units — the Writing Center and Writing Program — along with other student-facing programs, including the Skandalaris Center, makes great sense and will make excellent use of the Mallinckrodt space,” Provost Holden Thorp said. “The building has a long history of academic and student use, and this is the logical next step in its mission.”