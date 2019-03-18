The View from Here 3.18.19

Andrew McCabe, a 1993 law alum, talks about working for the FBI during a March 7 chat with Rebecca Hollander-Blumoff, professor of law. “It was striking to live and work in the bureau in the pre-September 11th and the post-September 11th world. I think we knew, even that day, that nothing would ever be the same again.” McCabe served as the FBI’s deputy director from February 2016 to January 2018. (Photo: James Byard/Washington University)