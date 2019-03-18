The View from Here 3.18.19

Popular author and food expert Michael Pollan visits with guests at a reception and book signing in the Mallinckrodt Center’s Schoenberg Gallery following his Assembly Series talk Feb. 21 in Graham Chapel. (Photo: Mary Butkus/Washington University)
The Washington University Wind Ensemble, Symphony Orchestra and Choir perform for the Chancellor’s Concert on March 1 at the 560 Music Center. (Photo:Jerry Naunheim Jr./Washington University)
The John C. Danforth Center on Religion & Politics organized a panel discussion, “Welcoming the Stranger to St. Louis: Religious Responses to Recent Immigrants and Refugees,” Feb. 20 in the Women’s Building. Here, Rosalynde Welch participates in the question-and-answer session. (Photo: Sid Hastings/Washington University)
Joe Steensma, professor of practice at the Brown School, shares a laugh with Maris Brenn-White, of the St. Louis Zoo, during a panel discussion Feb. 28 on critical global health problems held as part of the student-led Global Health Week (Photo: Danny Reise/Washington University)
During a spring break visit to Washington, D.C., McDonnell International Scholars Academy members visited the New York Times bureau. David Sanger (left), national security correspondent for the Times, visits with Chancellor Mark S. Wrighton (center), university trustee John McDonnell and founding benefactors of the academy. (Photo: Joe Angeles/Washington University)
McDonald International Scholars Academy members spent spring break in Washington, D.C. They took an evening monuments tour March 10 that included the White House. (Photo: Joe Angeles/Washington University)
Andrew McCabe, a 1993 law alum, talks about working for the FBI during a March 7 chat with Rebecca Hollander-Blumoff, professor of law. “It was striking to live and work in the bureau in the pre-September 11th and the post-September 11th world. I think we knew, even that day, that nothing would ever be the same again.” McCabe served as the FBI’s deputy director from February 2016 to January 2018. (Photo: James Byard/Washington University)
First-year medical students, including Adrienne Visani (left) and Nirmala Shivakumar,) enjoy Cristine Corday’s installation while visiting the Contemporary Art Museum St. Louis as part of a selective course. (Photo: Matt Miller/School of Medicine)
Students demonstrate their coding skills to State Rep. Aaron Griesheimer, R-Washington, during an “Hour of Code” event March 7 at STEM Day at the Capitol in Jefferson City. The university’s Institute for School Partnership hosted the event, in collaboration with Code.org, LaunchCode and Science City. (Photo: Myra Lopez)
