The View from Here 3.25.19

Olin Business School Dean Mark Taylor (from left), Sam Chun, assistant dean and director of executive education, and MBA students learn about the process of biodynamic farming at Gramona winery outside Barcelona, Spain, during a spring break trip, which ran March 9-16. (Photo: Olin Business School)
Students take part in a cooking class in Shanghai. More than 100 first- and second-year Olin. Business School MBA students spent spring break immersed in new classes focused on global business, part of a test run for a bigger global experience designed for the next class of MBA students. (Photo: Olin Business School)
Authors Buck Goldstein (left) and university Provost Holden Thorp talk with Rudolph Clay of University Libraries before a Faculty Book Talk on March 5 in Emerson Auditorium. Goldstein and Thorp recently published “Our Higher Calling: Rebuilding the Partnership between America and Its Colleges and Universities.” (Photo: Sid Hastings/Washington University)
Chancellor-Elect Andrew Martin (left) chats with Thomas Walker, a member of the Danforth Staff Council who works in the McKelvey School of Engineering, during a Q&A at the council’s spring town hall meeting March 12 in Edison Theatre. (Photo: Sid Hastings/Washington University)
Henry Weber, executive vice chancellor and chief administrative officer, responds to an employee’s question at the Danforth Staff Council spring town hall meeting March 12 while council chair Betha Whitlow looks on. (Photo: Sid Hastings/Washington University)
Medical students rehearse for their performance of the musical “Shrek.” The show took place March 21-23 at the St. Louis College of Pharmacy auditorium. (Photo: Matt Miller/School of Medicine)
Comments and respectful dialogue are encouraged, but content will be moderated. Please, no personal attacks, obscenity or profanity, selling of commercial products, or endorsements of political candidates or positions. We reserve the right to remove any inappropriate comments.