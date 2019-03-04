The View from Here 3.4.19

The university’s sophomore honorary Lock and Chain celebrates George Washington’s birthday Feb. 22 with cake and a few words from Chancellor-elect Andrew Martin in the Danforth University Center. (Photo: Joe Angeles/Washington University)
Nichole Mercier (left), managing director of Washington University’s Office of Technology Management, kicked off the Women in Innovation & Technology Symposium Feb. 26 with a chat featuring Marie E. Lamont, founder of Lamont Business Strategies. About 160 people attended the full-day session, which aims to close the gender gap in invention disclosure and commercialization at the university. (Courtesy photo)
Olin Business School Dean Mark Taylor was on hand in Mumbai Feb. 23 as the Indian Institute of Technology-Bombay conferred degrees on 22 joint executive MBA candidates. This is the third batch of EMBA graduates from the program, which is the only one in the world to confer degrees from both an Indian and a U.S. university. (Photo: Erika Ebsworth-Goold)
Andrew Newman, vice chair of the Board of Trustees, tours the Sumers Welcome Center at the east end construction site Feb 26. (Photo: Joe Angeles/Washington University)
Washington University Police Department officers greet students, staff and faculty on the Danforth Campus with hot cocoa on Feb. 21. (Photo courtesy of WUPD)
First year student Yohanes Mulat performs as part of “Stand Down Rise Up,” an exploration of how gun violence has impacted African-Americans throughout Missouri’s history, Feb. 18 at the Gateway Arch National Park. The event, which featured seven local poets ages 16-24, was organized by the artist collective Saint Louis Story Stitchers. Learn more about the Story Stitchers group. (Photo: Demil Johnson/Saint Louis Story Stitchers)
