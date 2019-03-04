The View from Here 3.4.19

Nichole Mercier (left), managing director of Washington University’s Office of Technology Management, kicked off the Women in Innovation & Technology Symposium Feb. 26 with a chat featuring Marie E. Lamont, founder of Lamont Business Strategies. About 160 people attended the full-day session, which aims to close the gender gap in invention disclosure and commercialization at the university. (Courtesy photo)

Olin Business School Dean Mark Taylor was on hand in Mumbai Feb. 23 as the Indian Institute of Technology-Bombay conferred degrees on 22 joint executive MBA candidates. This is the third batch of EMBA graduates from the program, which is the only one in the world to confer degrees from both an Indian and a U.S. university. (Photo: Erika Ebsworth-Goold)