Warner named director of newborn medicine division

Barbara B. Warner, MD, a physician-scientist noted for her commitment to critically ill infants, has been named director of the Division of Newborn Medicine at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis.

A professor of pediatrics, Warner treats patients in the new Women & Infants Center in Barnes-Jewish Parkview Tower, which connects labor and delivery at Barnes-Jewish Hospital to the expanded neonatal intensive care unit at St. Louis Children’s Hospital.

Warner is known nationally for studies — many funded by the National Institutes of Health (NIH) — on the role of the gut microbiome in infant health and disease. As a co-investigator for the Human Microbiome Project, she also researches the preterm microbiome in infants with necrotizing enterocolitis, an intestinal illness that can cause death.

