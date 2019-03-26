Yi awarded Sloan Research Fellowship

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Jason Yi, assistant professor of neuroscience at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis, has received a prestigious 2019 Sloan Research Fellowship, which supports promising early-career scientists.

Yi studies how genetic variations perturb key developmental programs in neuronal development, leading to neurological disorders such as intellectual disability and autism.

Yi is one of 126 scientists and scholars throughout the U.S. and Canada to receive the award. The fellowship, awarded through the Alfred P. Sloan Foundation, provides $70,000 to each investigator to further their basic science research.

Originally published by the School of Medicine