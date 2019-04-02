Brown School community members honored

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Members of the Brown School community were honored by the Congressional Research Institute for Social Work and Policy (CRISP) at the 5th Annual Social Work Day on the Hill, held March 20 in Washington.

The day brought together social workers dedicated to policy change and celebrated the contributions they have made and continue to make in Congress and across federal government.

Those honored include Mary McKay, the Neidorff Family and Centene ­Corporation Dean of the Brown School at Washington University in St. Louis, who received the CRISP Outstanding Individual in Academia Award.

Visit the Brown School website for a full list of honorees.