Brown School recognizes 2019 distinguished alumni

Four Brown School graduates were honored as Distinguished Alumni during a recognition ceremony April 3 for their outstanding contributions to the fields of social work or public health. They are: Sarah Hunter, Sharon Johnson, Michael Kaufman and Bruce Sowatsky.
The alumni were recognized for their tireless commitment, innovation and strong leadership in working to improve society’s most urgent issues.
Visit the Brown School website to read more and watch a video.
