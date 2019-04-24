Carpenter named to emergency medicine board

Christopher R. Carpenter, MD, professor of emergency medicine at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis, has been elected to the Society for Academic Emergency Medicine (SAEM) Board of Directors. The board establishes SAEM’s mission, purpose, values and direction.
Some of Carpenter’s most notable contributions to emergency medicine are developing widely accepted geriatric emergency department guidelines and leading efforts to accredit emergency departments for adherence to such guidelines. His research interests include geriatric medicine, dementia, evidence-based medicine and diagnostic testing.
He also serves on the editorial boards of Academic Emergency Medicine, the Journal of the American Geriatrics Society and the Annals of Internal Medicine American College of Physicians Journal Club.
