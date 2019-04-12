Edelson, White, Yau receive Goldstein awards

The Samuel R. Goldstein Leadership Awards in Medical Student Education recognize outstanding teaching and commitment to medical education and are among the highest honors faculty at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis can receive.
This year’s recipients, selected by a committee of faculty members, are Brian Edelson, MD, PhD, Andrew J. White, MD, and Timothy Yau, MD. The awards are presented annually by the medical school’s Office of Education.
Read more on the School of Medicine site.
