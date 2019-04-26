Expanding solar power at Tyson Research Center

“Working at Tyson has given us a lot of real-world experience in engineering,” Chen said. “We were able to learn what goes on beyond proposing an installation — things like permit requirements and working with other contractors.”

“Some of my good friends have worked there doing environmental biology and ecology research,” Coyle said. “Ours is definitely a different experience than the research typically done at Tyson and was also pretty unconventional for an ESE senior design project.”

This unconventional project also was a desperately needed one. For all its beauty and research capabilities, Tyson suffers from a failing power grid. With frequent outages — some lasting a full day — and no available backup generating capabilities, the lack of reliable power inhibits research.

As part of their senior design capstone course, Coyle, Cepeda and Chen designed a sustainable power system for the center using materials from previous projects, including the university’s entry in the 2017 Solar Decathlon. The team got so invested in the design that it decided to continue its work the following semester as an independent study course.

Along with the staff and researchers at Tyson, the team also is collaborating with professionals within the industry, including EFS Energy. And, this spring, they worked with the Office of Sustainability to install a row of new solar panels to expand the center’s power capabilities.

“Once our project was approved by facilities management, it started moving very quickly,” Chen said. “A lot of groundwork had already been done by Tyson, as well as the electricians they were partnered with. We had the opportunity to help install a few of the remaining uninstalled solar panels, as well as speak with the electricians to confirm our schematics.”