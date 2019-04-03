Fields named chief of surgical oncology section

Ryan C. Fields, MD, a noted cancer surgeon and researcher, has been named chief of the Section of Surgical Oncology at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis.
Fields, who joined the faculty in 2011, also is associate program director of the General Surgery Residency Program and director of resident research in the Department of Surgery.
An associate professor of surgery, Fields treats patients with liver tumors, pancreatic cancer, gastric cancer, sarcoma and melanoma at Siteman Cancer Center at Barnes-Jewish Hospital and the School of Medicine. He also co-leads the Melanoma and Cutaneous Oncology Program and the Solid Tumor Therapeutics Program.
