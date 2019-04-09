Media advisory: Thurtene Carnival returns to Washington University

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Thurtene Carnival, the nation’s oldest and largest student-run carnival, returns to Washington University in St. Louis this weekend. Hours are 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, April 12, and 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, April 13 and 14.

The carnival is located next to historic Francis Field near the corner of Forsyth and Big Bend boulevards. Admission is free. Revelers can enjoy unlimited carnival rides for $20 on Friday.

A favorite spring tradition, Thurtene will feature carnival rides, student performances, games and fair food.

This year’s community partner is Kingdom House.