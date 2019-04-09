Media advisory: Thurtene Carnival returns to Washington University

Thurtene Carnival, the nation’s oldest and largest student-run carnival, returns to Washington University in St. Louis this weekend. Hours are 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, April 12, and 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, April 13 and 14.
The carnival is located next to historic Francis Field near the corner of Forsyth and Big Bend boulevards. Admission is free. Revelers can enjoy unlimited carnival rides for $20 on Friday.
A favorite spring tradition, Thurtene will feature carnival rides, student performances, games and fair food.
This year’s community partner is Kingdom House.
Comments and respectful dialogue are encouraged, but content will be moderated. Please, no personal attacks, obscenity or profanity, selling of commercial products, or endorsements of political candidates or positions. We reserve the right to remove any inappropriate comments.