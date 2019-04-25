Neureuther essay contest winners announced

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

University Libraries announced the winners of its annual Neureuther Student Book Collection Essay Competition.

The Neureuther competition offers first and second prizes, of $1,000 and $500, to both undergraduate students and graduate students who write short essays about their personal book collections.

In the graduate category, Erika Rodriguez, a PhD candidate in comparative literature in Arts & Sciences, won the top prize for her essay “The Space Between Us, Our Common Ties.” Victoria Hsu, who is pursuing a master’s in fine arts in poetry, also in Arts & Sciences, came in second with “Finding Healing in a Dead Language.”

In the undergraduate category, Alex Evets, a first-year student majoring in communication design in the Sam Fox School of Design & Visual Arts, won first place for his essay “From Past to My Present: The Art of Saint Louis.” Maya St. Clair, a senior majoring in English and history, both in Arts & Sciences, won second place for “John Donne’s Monuments.”

Learn more and read the essays on the University Libraries website.