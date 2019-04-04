Olin honors Thomas, distinguished alumni

Lawrence E. Thomas, who used a summer internship as a springboard to a lifelong career with Edward Jones, will receive the Dean’s Medal at an April 5 event in recognition of his legacy and contributions to Olin Business School. Thomas began his undergraduate studies as a science major before switching to finance.

Thomas, who earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration in 1977, is a partner at Edward Jones. He has supported Washington University in St. Louis and Olin through the Board of Trustees, Black Alumni Council, Olin Alumni Association Executive Committee, Alumni Board of Governors and National Council. He also has been a force behind three different scholarships at Olin. Thomas received Olin’s Distinguished Alumni Award in 2009.

