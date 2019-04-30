School of Law recognizes 2019 distinguished alumni

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Five Washington University School of Law graduates were honored as Distinguished Alumni during a recognition ceremony April 11 for their outstanding contributions to the field of law. They are: Max Margulis; Simon Mui; husband and wife Ganesh Natarajan and Faye Katt; and Ester Saverson.

The alumni were recognized for displaying characteristics of leadership, progressive thinking, high standards, uncompromising integrity, commitment, courage and confidence.

Two young alumni were honored as well.

Visit the School of Law website to read more.