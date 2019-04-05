Students can apply to join climate delegation

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Students who are interested in how the United Nations is responding to climate change, take note. The university offers an opportunity to observe world leaders negotiate and to interact with experts on the business, science and policy aspects of climate change.

Undergraduate and graduate students from all schools may apply to join the university’s delegation to attend a U.N. climate conference in fall 2019 or spring 2020.

Interested students may submit an application and enroll in the “International Climate Negotiations” seminar, EnSt 452, for the fall 2019 semester. Applications will be reviewed beginning Friday, April 12.