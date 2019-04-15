The View From Here 4.15.19

More than 70 Washington University undergraduate students helped organize the 4th annual Washington University Chemistry Tournament. This year’s event drew high school competitors from across the nation. (Photo: Washington University Chemistry Tournament)
Photographer Joel Sartore, who documents endangered animals through photos, gives an Assembly Series lecture about his work April 1, followed by a panel discussion about protecting biodiversity. (Photo: Mary Butkus/Washington University)
The university’s Weidenbaum Center on the Economy, Government, and Public Policy presented the 2019 Weidenbaum Center Award for Excellence to Chancellor Mark S. Wrighton (left) and senior Gangyi Sun (right) during the organization’s annual dinner March 28 at the Knight Executive Education & Conference Center. Steven Smith, director of the Weidenbaum Center, hosted the event. (Photo: Sid Hastings/Washington University)
The WashU women’s team celebrates its cross-country national championship March 30 at the Field House. (Photo: Danny Reise/Washington University)
A visitor takes in an exhibit April 3 in the Steinberg Hall gallery featuring landscape architecture work from the Sam Fox School. (Photo: Sid Hastings/Washington University)
Students walk amid trees in bloom April 8 on the Danforth Campus. (Photo: James Byard/Washington University)
Flowers have erupted across the Danforth Campus, as seen April 9 in Brookings Quadrangle. (Photo: James Byard/Washington University)
Visitors enjoy the Sam Fox School’s BFA Show on April 5 at the Des Lee Gallery in downtown St. Louis. (Photo: Whitney Curtis/Washington University)
Students cheer during the Wrightonpalooza event April 8 on Mudd Field, held to celebrate Mark and Risa Wrightons’ legacy. (Photo: James Byard/Washington University)
A reveler enjoys human bowling with inflatable pins during Wrightonpalooza April 8. (Photo: James Byard/Washington University)
Comments and respectful dialogue are encouraged, but content will be moderated. Please, no personal attacks, obscenity or profanity, selling of commercial products, or endorsements of political candidates or positions. We reserve the right to remove any inappropriate comments.