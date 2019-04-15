The View From Here 4.15.19

The university’s Weidenbaum Center on the Economy, Government, and Public Policy presented the 2019 Weidenbaum Center Award for Excellence to Chancellor Mark S. Wrighton (left) and senior Gangyi Sun (right) during the organization’s annual dinner March 28 at the Knight Executive Education & Conference Center. Steven Smith, director of the Weidenbaum Center, hosted the event. (Photo: Sid Hastings/Washington University)