The View From Here 4.22.19

Thurtene Carnival took place on the Danforth Campus April 12-14. (Photo: James Byard/Washington University)
Kids enjoy a ride during Thurtene Carnival, which took place on the Danforth Campus April 12-14. (Photo: James Byard/Washington University)
Students, staff and faculty — including former William Greenleaf Eliot fellow Jeffery Matthews, professor in Arts & Sciences, with his dog, Sherman — gathered April 11 in Umrath House for a reception to mark the 20th anniversary of the Faculty Fellows Program on the South 40. (Photo: Sid Hastings/Washington University)
An event celebrating the School of Law’s Michael Greenfield’s 50 years of teaching law was held April 12 at Anheuser-Busch Hall. (Photo: Whitney Curtis/Washington University)
Mary Lynn Zajdel (left) talks with her daughter Grace, a Sam Fox School student, next to the installation “Sisters,” by fellow student Allison Hamburg, showcased as part of the BFA Show on April 12 at the Des Lee Gallery. (Photo: Carol Green/Washington University)
William B. Tolman was installed as the William Greenleaf Eliot Professor of Chemistry in a ceremony led by Chancellor Mark Wrighton and Barbara Schaal, dean of the faculty of Arts & Sciences, March 25 in Holmes Lounge. A gift by Wayman Crow, a co-founder of the university, established the professorship in 1856. (Photo: Sid Hastings/Washington University)
U.S. Sen Roy Blunt (left) talks with David Holtzman, MD, during a visit to the Medical Campus April 12 to talk with scientists about research into Alzheimer’s disease. Blunt is chairman of the Appropriations Subcommittee on Labor, Health and Human Services and has been a key supporter of funding research through the National Institutes of Health (NIH).(Photo: Matt Miller/School of Medicine)
Jennifer Silva, MD, was on hand at the Skandy Awards, held April 10 in Holmes Lounge, to accept an award in innovation. Phillip Cuculich, MD, also was honored in the innovation category. Both are associate professors at the School of Medicine. (Photo: Whitney Curtis/Washington University)
Medical student Rebecca Chen plays piano in the lounge at the Farrell Learning and Teaching Center April 11. (Photo: Matt Miller/School of Medicine)
