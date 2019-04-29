The View From Here 4.29.19

A behind-the-scenes look as models and student designers prepare for the Sam Fox School’s Fashion Design Show of April 14. (Photo: Danny Reise/Washington University)
Dancers move in formation as they present the WU Dance Collective concert “Untethered,” held April 5 and 6 in Edison Theatre. (Photo: Danny Reise/Washington University)
Lights hang down in the under-construction Jubel Hall, one of many buildings in the east end project. (Photo: Joe Angeles/Washington University)
Construction crews are hard at work on the walkway northwest of Brookings Hall, part of the east end project. (Photo: Joe Angeles/Washington University)
Junior Cheryl Mensah (right) presents her work April 12 during the 2019 Undergraduate Research Symposium in Olin Library. (Photo: Danny Reise/Washington University)
First-year student Bereket Dereje donates blood for the first time during the April 3 blood drive at the Athletic Complex. (Photo: Danny Reise/Washington University)
A model shows off a dress during the 2019 Sam Fox School Fashion Design Show, held April 14 in the Crowder Courtyard of Anheuser-Busch Hall. (Photo: Danny Reise/Washington University)
Cornel West (left), professor at Harvard Divinity School, and Robert George, professor at Princeton University, applaud during their visit to Washington University for a conversation titled “Liberal Arts Education: What’s the Point?” held April 16 at Graham Chapel and sponsored by the John C. Danforth Center on Religion & Politics. (Photo: Sid Hastings/Washington University)
David H. Perlmutter, MD, dean of the School of the Medicine, gave his annual school update April 16 at the Eric P. Newman Education Center on the Medical Campus. (Photo: Matt Miller/School of Medicine)
Because of inclement weather, the Medical Campus’ annual Earth Day festivities April 18 were held inside the BJC Institute of Health. (Photo: Matt Miller/School of Medicine)
