University Libraries awards NEXT funding

Washington University Libraries has awarded the second annual Newman Exploration Travel Fund (NEXT) scholarships and grants.
Faculty, staff and students submitted more than 100 applications for the program, which aims to support those who wish to achieve cultural, intellectual, service or personal goals to see and learn from unknown places.
The libraries awarded 2019 NEXT scholarships and grants to seven people in all: one faculty member, Geoff Childs; two staff members, Alison Carrick and John Griswold; two undergraduate students, Zachary Eisner and Josie Robinson, and two graduate students, Jordan Keller-Martinez and Janelle Neczypor.
Read more on the University Libraries website.
Comments and respectful dialogue are encouraged, but content will be moderated. Please, no personal attacks, obscenity or profanity, selling of commercial products, or endorsements of political candidates or positions. We reserve the right to remove any inappropriate comments.