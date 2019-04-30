University Libraries awards NEXT funding

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Washington University Libraries has awarded the second annual Newman Exploration Travel Fund (NEXT) scholarships and grants.

Faculty, staff and students submitted more than 100 applications for the program, which aims to support those who wish to achieve cultural, intellectual, service or personal goals to see and learn from unknown places.

The libraries awarded 2019 NEXT scholarships and grants to seven people in all: one faculty member, Geoff Childs; two staff members, Alison Carrick and John Griswold; two undergraduate students, Zachary Eisner and Josie Robinson, and two graduate students, Jordan Keller-Martinez and Janelle Neczypor.

Read more on the University Libraries website.