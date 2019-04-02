University recognized for supporting women at work

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Washington University in St. Louis has been named a Women in the Workplace honoree for creating a workplace where women can thrive.

The university scores high for its structural efforts to advance women through compensation, leadership, flexible work policies and recruitment and retention initiatives. The award is sponsored by the Women’s Foundation of Greater St. Louis.

“At Washington University, we are always seeking new ways to support our employees and have taken significant steps to support women, from doubling the number of women in senior leadership to implementing family-friendly policies such as expanded family and sick leave,” said Nicole Hudson, assistant vice chancellor of the Academy for Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion.

Washington University and other Women in the Workplace winners will be honored Sept. 19 at the Ritz-Carlton St. Louis.