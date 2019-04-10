Who Knew WashU? 4.10.19

Question: Thurtene, the oldest student-run carnival in the United States, returns to campus this weekend. It has operated without interruption as Thurtene since 1935 except for one year. In which year was the carnival not held?

A) 1937

B) 1943

C) 1970

D) 1983

Submit your answer here. (Include your name, school or department (or note that you’re an alum, parent, retiree etc.) and campus box (or mailing address) to be recognized if you’re selected as this week’s winner from a random drawing of correct responses. Winners will receive an “I Knew WashU!” luggage tag and a mention in The Record. (Note: You can only win once per semester).