Arts & Sciences recognizes six alumni

Arts & Sciences at Washington University in St. Louis recognized six outstanding alumni during its 2019 Distinguished Alumni Awards dinner, held April 25 at the Ritz-Carlton, St. Louis.

Barbara Schaps Thomas, AB ’76, the retired senior vice president and chief financial officer for HBO Sports, received the Dean’s Medal. Phillandas Thompson, AB ’95, senior vice president and general counsel at Avadel Pharmaceuticals in Dublin, Ireland, and Venissieux, France, received the Early Career Achievement Award.

The four Distinguished Alumni Award recipients are:

Ralph Gonzales, AB ’86, associate dean for clinical innovation at the University of California, San Francisco School of Medicine, and chief innovation officer for UCSF Health;

Sydney Smith Hicks, MA ’71, PhD ’75, CEO of SSHICKS Advisors;

Bill Siedhoff, BS ’68, MSW ’73, former director of the Department of Human Services for the city of St. Louis; and

Kimberly Templeton, AB ’84, professor of orthopedic surgery at the University of Kansas Medical Center in Kansas City, Kan.