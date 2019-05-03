Director of pediatric hematology and oncology division named

Jorge A. Di Paola, MD, recognized globally for his expertise in pediatric blood disorders, has been named director of the pediatric Division of Hematology & Oncology at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis. He will begin his new position in late summer or early fall.

Di Paola comes from the University of Colorado School of Medicine, where he leads the program in pediatric hematology and is a director of basic and translational research in pediatric hemostasis and thrombosis, and a professor of pediatrics, hematology and genetics. At Washington University, he will continue his research, funded by the National Institutes of Health (NIH), on genes linked to pediatric blood disorders and cancer.

He also will treat patients at St. Louis Children’s Hospital through the Siteman Kids pediatric cancer program.

