Flags lowered in honor of law enforcement

The U.S. and university flags over Brookings Hall are lowered to half-staff from sunrise until sunset today in honor of Peace Officers Memorial Day, which recognizes the work of law enforcement officers.
Read the presidential proclamation, which also declared May 12-18 as Police Week.
