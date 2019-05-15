Flags lowered in honor of law enforcement

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

The U.S. and university flags over Brookings Hall are lowered to half-staff from sunrise until sunset today in honor of Peace Officers Memorial Day, which recognizes the work of law enforcement officers.

Read the presidential proclamation, which also declared May 12-18 as Police Week.