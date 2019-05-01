Grant expands support for minority, women-owned startups

JPMorgan Chase & Co. recently awarded the Skandalaris Center for Interdisciplinary Innovation and Entrepreneurship at Washington University in St. Louis a $100,000 planning grant as part of its Ascend 2020 Initiative.

Ascend is designed to help minorities and women create or scale their businesses by applying a collaborative approach that offers management education as well as access to money and markets. The Ascend grant will allow the Skandalaris Center to better understand the current landscape of support for diverse entrepreneurs and startups; identify gaps in that support; and determine new ways to provide entrepreneurial networks and assistance to minority and women-owned businesses.

Read more on the Fuse website.