Kwon named to health policy committee

Jennie H. Kwon, DO, assistant professor of medicine at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis, has been named a member of the National Academy of Medicine’s Health Policy Fellowships and Leadership Programs (HPFLP) Advisory Committee.
As a committee member, she will provide perspective and insight to the HPFLP director and staff on current fellowship and leadership programs, and assist in the exploration of new programs and strategic initiatives.
