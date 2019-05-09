New members named to Danforth Staff Council

The 10 newest members of Washington University in St. Louis’ Danforth Staff Council have been selected. The council provides a platform for ongoing communication between Danforth staff and the senior administration on policy matters and a voice for staff concerns.
The new members are:
- Alan Beck, Brown School
- Mary Clemens, Arts & Sciences
- Rosalind Early, Public Affairs
- Kristen Jones, Olin Business School
- Patricia Katzfey, Career Center
- Maire Murphy, Arts & Sciences
- Quint Smith, Office of the Chief Information Officer
- Lauren Todd, University Libraries
- Brigitta Toth, Alumni & Development
- Nicole Walker, Brown School
These members will serve two-year terms, which will run through June 2021. Visit the Danforth Staff Council website to learn more about the 25-member council’s work.
