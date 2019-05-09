New members named to Danforth Staff Council

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

The 10 newest members of Washington University in St. Louis’ Danforth Staff Council have been selected. The council provides a platform for ongoing communication between Danforth staff and the senior administration on policy matters and a voice for staff concerns.

The new members are:

Alan Beck, Brown School

Mary Clemens, Arts & Sciences

Rosalind Early, Public Affairs

Kristen Jones, Olin Business School

Patricia Katzfey, Career Center

Maire Murphy, Arts & Sciences

Quint Smith, Office of the Chief Information Officer

Lauren Todd, University Libraries

Brigitta Toth, Alumni & Development

Nicole Walker, Brown School

These members will serve two-year terms, which will run through June 2021. Visit the Danforth Staff Council website to learn more about the 25-member council’s work.