Physical therapy association honors Earhart

Gammon Earhart, director of the Program in Physical Therapy at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis, has been named a Catherine Worthingham Fellow of the American Physical Therapy Association.

The award, the association’s highest honor, serves as an inspiration for physical therapists to attain professional excellence and recognizes physical therapists who have demonstrated unwavering efforts to advance the physical therapy profession for more than 15 years.

