Picus receives Gold Medal from interventional radiology society

Daniel D. Picus, MD, professor of radiology at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis, has been awarded a Gold Medal from the Society of Interventional Radiology.

The award was given in recognition of his distinguished and extraordinary service to the society as well as his achievements in advancing the quality of medicine and patient care through interventional radiology. The Gold Medal is the society’s highest honor. Picus received the award at the society’s annual meeting in Austin.

Interventional radiologists use imaging techniques as a minimally invasive alternative to surgery. Picus, also a professor of surgery, established the vascular and interventional radiology section at the university’s Mallinckrodt Institute of Radiology and served as the section’s first head from 1987 to 2000.

Read more on the School of Medicine site.