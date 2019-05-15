Schaal receives National Science Board Public Service Award

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Barbara A. Schaal, dean of the faculty of Arts & Sciences and the Mary-Dell Chilton Distinguished Professor of Biology at Washington University in St. Louis, received the 2019 National Science Board (NSB) Public Service Award.

Established in 1996, this esteemed award honors exemplary service in promoting public understanding of science and engineering. Past recipients include Jane Goodall, Stephen Jay Gould, Craig Barrett, Alan Alda and Dean Kamen.

The NSB presented Schaal with the award at the National Science Foundation’s annual awards ceremony, held May 14 in Washington.

