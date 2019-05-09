Schreiber elected AACR Academy fellow

Robert D. Schreiber, the Andrew M. and Jane M. Bursky Distinguished Professor of Pathology and Immunology at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis, has been elected a fellow of the American Association for Cancer Research Academy.
The academy recognizes “distinguished scientists whose major scientific contributions have propelled significant innovation and progress against cancer.”
