Speakers scheduled for schools’ Commencement celebrations

A variety of distinguished speakers, faculty members and student leaders will take part in Commencement-related events for Class of 2019 graduates and their families and guests next week at Washington University in St. Louis.

Michael Bloomberg, the 108th mayor of New York City and founder of Bloomberg LP and Bloomberg Philanthropies, will deliver the address for the universitywide Commencement, which will begin at 8:30 a.m. Friday, May 17, in Brookings Quadrangle on the Danforth Campus.

Other speakers include:

Wednesday, May 15

Amanda C. Carey, teaching professor of Spanish in Arts & Sciences and an online learning specialist in University College, for the University College ceremony, at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 15, in Graham Chapel. The student speaker is Ryan Johnson, a candidate for a master’s in biology and a post-baccalaureate certificate in premedical studies in University College.

Thursday, May 16

Jennifer R. Smith, dean of the College of Arts & Sciences, for the College of Arts & Sciences ceremony, at 8:30 a.m. Thursday, May 16, in Brookings Quadrangle. The student speaker is Sabrina Wang, a bachelor’s candidate double-major in biology-neuroscience and in international and area studies, both in Arts & Sciences.

Allison Méndez, MA ‘12, senior associate of CannonDesign and lecturer in architecture, for the Sam Fox School of Design & Visual Arts’ College of Architecture/Graduate School of Architecture & Urban Design recognition ceremony, at 11 a.m. Thursday, May 16, in Graham Chapel. The undergraduate speaker is Maddie Farrer, bachelor’s candidate in architecture. The graduate student speaker is Daniel Ho, candidate for master’s degrees in architecture and in business administration.

Jim McKelvey Jr., AB, BSCS ‘87, for the McKelvey School of Engineering recognition ceremony, at 1:20 p.m. Thursday, May 16, in the Athletic Complex Field House.

Eva Marie Aagaard, MD, senior associate dean for education and the Carol B. and Jerome T. Loeb Professor of Medical Education, for the Clinical Research Training Center joint commencement and recognition ceremony, at 4 p.m. Thursday, May 16, in the Eric P. Newman Education Center auditorium on the Medical Campus.

Wayne Fields, the Lynne Cooper Harvey Chair Emeritus in English and professor of English in Arts & Sciences, a renowned author and expert on American presidential rhetoric and political argument, for the Graduate School hooding and recognition ceremony, at 4 p.m. Thursday, May 16, in the Athletic Complex varsity gym.

Joe Madison, radio personality and civil rights activist, and state Rep. Cora Faith Walker, AB ‘06, MPH ‘10, for the Brown School recognition ceremony, at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, May 16, in the Field House. The student speaker will be master’s of public health candidate Aishwarya Nager.

Sandy Speicher, BFA ‘96, incoming CEO of IDEO, for the Sam Fox School of Design & Visual Arts’ College of Art/Graduate School of Art ceremony, at 8 p.m. Thursday, May 16, in Graham Chapel. The undergraduate student speaker is Madeline Mueller, a bachelor’s candidate in fine arts in communication design; the graduate student speaker is Kevin McCoy, a master’s candidate in visual arts.

Friday, May 17

Atima Lui, BSBA ‘12, founder and CEO of Nudest, for the Olin Business School undergraduate recognition ceremony, at 11:30 a.m. Friday, May 17, in the Field House. The student speaker is Matthew James Gardner Savage, candidate for a bachelor’s in business administration.

Nancy Staudt, dean of the School of Law and the Howard and Caroline Cayne Professor of Law, for the School of Law ceremony, at 11:30 a.m. Friday, May 17, in the Athletic Complex varsity gym. The faculty speaker is Dan Epps, associate professor of law; student speakers are Martin McLemore and Jingbo Yin.

M. Carolyn Baum, the Elias Michael Director of the Program in Occupational Therapy, for the Program in Occupational Therapy diploma ceremony at 1 p.m. Friday, May 17, in Graham Chapel. The faculty speaker will be Stacy Smallfield, associate professor of occupational therapy. Student speakers are Makenna Snyder, candidate for a master’s in occupational therapy, and Yi-Ling Hu, candidate for a doctorate in rehabilitation and participation science.

Craig A. Buchman, MD, the Lindburg Professor and head of the Department of Otolaryngology at the School of Medicine, for the Program in Audiology and Communication Sciences recognition ceremony, at 1 p.m. Friday, May 17, in the Eric P. Newman Education Center.

Patricia L. Scheets, director of quality and clinical outcomes for Infinity Rehab in Wilsonville, Ore., for the Program in Physical Therapy diploma ceremony at 1:30 p.m. Friday, May 17, at the Chase Park Plaza, Khorassan Ballroom, 212 N. Kingshighway. The faculty speaker is Carey Holleran, assistant professor of physical therapy and of neurology. Student speaker is Aimee Elizabeth Smith, candidate for a doctorate in physical therapy.

Mona Hanna-Attisha, MD, a pediatrician, scientist and activist whose research uncovered the Flint, Mich., water crisis; and founder and director of the Michigan State University and Hurley Children’s Hospital Pediatric Public Health Initiative, an innovative and model public health program in Flint, for the School of Medicine’s Doctor of Medicine program, at 3 p.m. Friday, May 17, at America’s Center’s Ferrara Theater, 701 Convention Plaza. The student speaker is Class President Nirbhay Jain, a candidate for a doctorate of medicine.

Lori M. Lee, BSBA ‘88, MBA ‘89, CEO of AT&T Latin America and global marketing officer of AT&T Inc., for the Olin Business School graduate recognition ceremony, at 3 p.m. Friday, May 17, in the Field House. The student speaker is MBA candidate Ariel Washington.