Student green ambassadors sought

WashU Green Ambassadors (WUGAs) play a critical role in teaching first-year students about sustainability through activities during orientation week and beyond. Students are needed in the next WUGA cohort to learn and teach about waste sorting, host evening programs and help coordinate a compost program on the South 40.
Interested students are encouraged to learn more and apply to the Office of Sustainability by May 31.
