The View From Here 5.13.19

Sam Fox School students prepare to present their final projects in the Arnymovers class May 1. Arnymovers are first-year group projects designed to physically move the faculty member leading the class, Arny Nadler, in space. (Photo: Whitney Curtis/Washington University)
Nichole Mercier, managing director of Washington University’s Office of Technology Management, gives remarks at the 2nd annual Celebration of Inventors, held May 7 at Innovation Hall in the Cortex Innovation Community. Faculty patent holders, startup owners and new fellows and senior members of the National Academy of Inventors were all honored. (Photo: Jennifer Korman)
Sam Fox School students present their final projects May 1 in the Cycles class, which created new vehicles from recycled bicycle parts. (Photo: Whitney Curtis/Washington University)
Barbara Schaal, dean of the faculty of Arts & Sciences, speaks May 3 during the dedication of Somers Family Hall, which houses the Department of Psychological & Brain Sciences. (Photo: Joe Angeles/Washington University)
Visitors take in artwork during the Sam Fox School MFA First-Year show May 3 at the Des Lee Gallery in downtown St. Louis. (Photo: Whitney Curtis/Washington University)
University students discuss their research and posters during the Brown School’s “Research Without Walls” presentation April 25 in Hillman Hall. (Photo: Jerry Naunheim Jr./Washington University)
Workers prepare to plant some of the many trees that will fill Tisch Park on the east end of the Danforth Campus. (Photo: Joe Angeles/Washington University)
Workers install polished stainless-steel panels May 1on the north facade of the Kemper Art Museum expansion, part of the east end project. (Photo: Joe Angeles/Washhington University)
