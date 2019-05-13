The View From Here 5.13.19

Sam Fox School students prepare to present their final projects in the Arnymovers class May 1. Arnymovers are first-year group projects designed to physically move the faculty member leading the class, Arny Nadler, in space. (Photo: Whitney Curtis/Washington University)

Nichole Mercier, managing director of Washington University’s Office of Technology Management, gives remarks at the 2nd annual Celebration of Inventors, held May 7 at Innovation Hall in the Cortex Innovation Community. Faculty patent holders, startup owners and new fellows and senior members of the National Academy of Inventors were all honored. (Photo: Jennifer Korman)