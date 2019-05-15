Who Knew WashU? 5.15.19

Question: In what year did U.S. Army Gen. George Marshall, author of what became known as the Marshall Plan, which helped rebuild European countries after World War II, deliver the Commencement address at Washington University?

A) 1948

B) 1951

C) 1958

D) 1963

