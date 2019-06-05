Chancellor launches blog

As the chancellorship of Washington University in St. Louis changed hands June 1 for the first time in nearly a quarter-century, Chancellor Andrew D. Martin decided to mark the transition by starting something new: a blog.

Check out Martin’s website periodically as well as the Record’s Campus Voices section to read his reflections on a variety of topics related to higher education, happenings on campus and in the St. Louis community, social issues and more.

His first blog post gives members of the university community a closer look at his thoughts on leadership. Read more here.