Margenthaler named president-elect of breast surgery board

Julie Margenthaler, MD, professor of surgery at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis, has been named president-elect of The American Society of Breast Surgeons. She will serve in the role until 2020, when she becomes president of the organization.

Margenthaler, who treats patients at Siteman Cancer Center, has served as treasurer of the society since 2017. This year, she wrote and presented at the group’s annual meeting a new position statement on screening mammography that advises women at average risk of breast cancer to begin annual mammograms at age 40. The statement also incorporates risk assessment and recommendations that are specific for women of higher-than-average risk for breast cancer.

The society, founded in 1995, is the primary leadership organization for general surgeons who treat patients with breast disease. The group works to promote education, research and the development of advanced surgical techniques.

Originally published by the School of Medicine