Obituary: Kelley Mullen, faculty practice senior director, 57

Kelley Ann Mullen, senior director of scheduling services and service quality for Washington University School of Medicine’s faculty practice, died at her home Tuesday, May 21, 2019, after a brief illness. A deeply kind, calming and dedicated leader, Mullen was beloved by her colleagues. She was 57.

Mullen joined the School of Medicine in 1995 as nursing and clinical administrator for the Department of Neurosurgery. She moved to the faculty practice in 1998, where she had worked since.

“Kelley was a remarkable person – a gifted nurse-clinician and highly experienced administrator,” said James P. Crane, MD, who was head of Washington University Physicians during most of Mullen’s tenure. “I feel so fortunate that we were able to recruit her to join the faculty practice plan during its formative years. Kelley was among the most selfless, genuine and caring individuals I have ever known. She was, and still is, one of God’s best angels.”

A funeral Mass was held Friday, May 24, at St. Theresa of Avila Catholic Church in Salem, Ill. Burial followed at St. Patrick Cemetery in Godfrey, Ill.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Theresa of Avila Catholic Church, 812 W. Main St., Salem, Ill. 62881 or to the Alzheimer’s Association’s Greater Missouri Chapter, 9370 Olive Blvd., St. Louis, Mo. 63132.

