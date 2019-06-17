Scott receives lifetime achievement award from laboratory medicine society

Mitchell G. Scott, professor of pathology and immunology at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis, has received the Outstanding Lifetime Achievement Award in Clinical Chemistry and Laboratory Medicine from the American Association for Clinical Chemistry.

The award, which recognizes people who have made significant contributions to the field of laboratory medicine via service, education and research, is the highest honor given by the association.

Scott has led more than 70 clinical studies of new laboratory tests and markers of disease, with a special focus on ways to monitor blood sugar in hospitalized patients and detect signs of heart disease. Read more on the School of Medicine site.